* S'pore non-oil domestic exports -5.9 pct m/m, -16.2 pct y/y

* Semiconductor exports plunge 33.4 pct from year ago

* Singapore dollar falls, breaks S$1.30/USD resistance (Adds details, analysts quotes)

By Kevin Lim

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Singapore reported a sharper-than-expected drop in October exports on Thursday as electronics shipments suffered their worst year-on-year fall since 2009, reflecting further weakness in global demand heading into the peak holiday shopping season.

Exports from Asia have succumbed to continued economic weakness in the United States and Europe, and factory activity in many countries has slowed as overseas orders dwindle.

Several economists, including Credit Suisse's Wu Kun Lung, said the bleak export data suggested Singapore's economy is headed for a sharp contraction in the current quarter, after narrowly avoiding sliding back into recession earlier this year.

"We already expected a sharp fall in Q4 GDP... so this is consistent with the view that we are likely to see a big sequential contraction," Wu said.

Dell Inc, the world's number-three PC maker, earlier this week warned fiscal 2012 revenue could come in at the lower end of its 1-5 percent forecast.

"Compared to a year ago, electronics exports tumbled 31.2 percent, their largest decline since January 2009," George Worthington, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at IFR Markets, said of Singapore's latest trade data.

"The downturn in electronics has affected the entire region, but particularly those heavily involved with chipmaking such as Singapore and the Philippines," he added.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 16.2 percent in October from a year ago, confounding economists who had on average had expected an 8 percent drop. On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, they declined 5.9 percent.

Non-oil domestic exports to the United States fell 51 percent from a year earlier, while those to the European Union and Hong Kong both shrank 31 percent.

The worse-than-expected Singapore data comes a week after the Philippines said September exports fell 27.4 percent from a year earlier -- the sharpest contraction since April 2009 when the global financial crisis pushed many economies into recession.

"The sharper-than-expected contraction in (Singapore's) NODX is in part due to high base, but the continued and deeper weakness in electronic exports looks worrying," said Chow Penn Nee, an economist at United Overseas Bank.

"There doesn't seem to be any sign of Christmas orders amidst lackluster demand in the U.S. and EU," she added.

Chow said UOB might lower its full-year GDP estimate for Singapore from the current 4.8 percent, which is already below the government's forecast of around 5 percent.

The economy grew 1.3 percent in the third quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, preliminary data showed, after contracting in the second quarter. The final reading for third-quarter GDP will be released on Monday.

Despite some signs that the U.S. economy has been slowly regaining traction in recent months, including a pick-up in October retail sales, American consumers remain cautious heading into the holiday shopping season. Analysts also warn Europe is almost certainly facing recession, and its corrosive debt crisis could lead to a further slowdown in the global economy.

For instance, China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI), which measures factory activity, unexpectedly fell to 50.4 in October from 51.2 in September. Taiwan's PMI dropped to a 33-month low, though demand has remained strong for hot-selling Apple Inc products and smartphones.

"The read from the recent monthly activity data continues to portray further weakness in the external sector, which is likely to extend further, weighed upon by faltering global demand,' GOldman Sachs said in a research note.

"We remain below consensus on our GDP growth forecast of 3.2% for 2012, versus the consensus expectation of 4.1%. This is also at the lower end of the 3%-5% range which is officially cited as the potential growth rate of the economy."

DOMESTIC PROBLEMS

Some economists noted domestic factors such as rising costs and the increasing difficulty in hiring foreign workers due to tigher government regulations had also contributed to Singapore's export weakness.

"The top three labour concerns raised by the members included: difficulty in attracting local employees; increase in cost of hiring foreign workers; and dependency ratios imposed on companies for hiring foreign workers," the Singapore Manufacturers' Federation said in a recent statement.

Moh Chong Tau, chief executive officer of machine tool maker Makino Asia, said enquiries in the region are still strong, indicating the region remains relatively bullish, but it is taking longer to conclude orders.

The worse-than-expected drop in October exports hit the Singapore dollar, which briefly fell through its 1.3000 resistance against the greenback.

The Singapore dollar has since recovered as traders cut their long-dollar positions. At around 0430 GMT, the Singapore dollar was trading at 1.2933 to the U.S. dollar.

Singapore manages monetary policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its trading partners. Its current stance is for a gradual appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) amid persistently high inflation.

"Our estimate suggests that the Singapore dollar NEER is currently trading about 0.5 percent above the bottom of the policy band. Until the European situation stabilizes, the Singapore dollar NEER is likely to continue trading in the lower half of the band," said Credit Suisse economist Wu Kun Lung. (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Harry Suhartono and Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)