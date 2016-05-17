(Adds analysts, details, context)
* April NODX -7.9 pct y/y vs -7.9 pct forecast
* April NODX pct +4.5 m/m sadj vs +4.0 pct forecast
* NODX to U.S., China fall; NODX to Europe rise
By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic
exports (NODX) fell sharply in April from a year earlier,
reinforcing the weak outlook for the trade-reliant economy and
keeping the possibility of further stimulus on the table.
Shrinking demand from China and the United states meant
NODX slid 7.9 percent year-on-year in April, in line with the
median forecast in a Reuters poll, according to data published
on Tuesday by trade agency International Enterprise Singapore.
In March, overseas sales tumbled a revised 15.7 percent
on-year.
On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil
domestic exports in April grew 4.5 percent, beating a forecast
of a 4.0 percent monthly expansion in the survey.
"Export data from Singapore as well as the region confirm
persistent cyclical and structural pressures on Asian trade,"
said Weiwen Ng, an economist for ANZ in Singapore.
"Should the dismal export print persist or worsen, it will
raise the odds of downside risks to Singapore's growth and put
an October MAS easing into view, though that's not our base case
at this juncture."
Last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore unexpectedly
eased its exchange-rate based monetary policy as growth stalled
in the first quarter.
Exports to China, Singapore's top overseas market, fell 7.4
percent in April from a year earlier, after declining 14.0
percent in March.
China's solid March data had raised prospects that the
world's second-largest economy was bottoming out from a
prolonged slump, but such hopes waned on mixed April economic
indicators and rising debt levels.
Sales to the United States slumped 7.0 percent last month
on-year, compared with March's 6.2 percent contraction.
"The trade outlook for the region remains quite lacklustre
so we think this NODX slump could drag into the second quarter,"
said Selena Ling, an economist at OCBC Bank.
Singapore's container volumes fell 7.9 percent in the first
four months of 2016 from a year earlier.
NODX to Europe climbed 20.6 percent in April on a jump in
sales of non-electronic items.
Electronics exports in April shrank 7.4 percent from a year
earlier, while volatile pharmaceuticals shipments grew 17.9
percent.
Singapore's electronics sector has been underperforming
neighbours such as South Korea and Taiwan on fierce competition,
as well as a lack of popular high-tech products such as
smartphones.
Activity in local factories contracted for a 10th
consecutive month in April, although the manufacturing index
reached its highest level since June, with new orders improving,
a survey showed earlier this month.
