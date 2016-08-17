* July NODX -10.6 pct y/y vs -2.5 pct forecast
* July NODX -1.8 pct m/m sadj vs +0.2 pct forecast
* NODX to China fall more; NODX to U.S. turn to contract
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Singapore's exports in July
tumbled as sales to China and the United States declined in a
renewed sign of Asia's struggles as its exports engine sputters
amid weak external demand, and keeping pressure on policy makers
to deliver more stimulus.
Exports across Asia - a key pillar of economic growth -
including power houses such as China and South Korea slumped
more than expected in July as global demand showed no signs of a
recovery with Britain's exit of the European Union hurting
prospects further.
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 10.6
percent last month from a year earlier, the trade agency
International Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday. That was
far worse than the median forecast of a 2.5 percent slump in a
Reuters poll and a revised 2.4 percent loss in June.
"This would suggest to me that the cycle in Asia itself,
especially the external cycle, is starting to slow and this
should be concerning for both the asset market and for
officials," said Vaninder Singh, an economist at RBS in
Singapore, referring to disappointing exports data across Asia.
Central banks in the region, including South Korea, Taiwan
and Malaysia, have already cut interest rates in recent months,
and analysts see more cuts in the months ahead. Australia and
New Zealand both cut rates earlier this month as authorities try
to revive demand in a world grappling with weak consumption.
STIMULUS
Singapore's own weak trade numbers will put the focus back
on the central bank after its surprise easing in April when it
set the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar's policy
band at zero percent.
Some analysts see prospects of further easing at its October
meeting to restore momentum, but Monetary Authority of Singapore
deputy managing director Jacqueline Loh last week said the
current monetary policy stance remains appropriate for 2016 even
as the government cut its economic growth forecast.
"External conditions still look very tepid in terms of
demand," said Edward Lee, head of ASEAN Economic Research at
Standard Chartered Bank, although he believes the hurdle for
another easing by MAS soon after April remains high for now.
RBS' Singh said MAS may ease again in April next year or
even deliver an off-cycle move in January if things get much
worse.
"The NODX is not just being affected by cyclical factors
..., but also structural factors, which is that Singapore's
manufacturing sector is in a secular decline as the economy
moves away from older sources of growth and towards newer
sources of growth," he said.
The trade-dependent economy is now expected to grow 1-2
percent this year, lower than the previous government forecast
of 1-3 percent.
Exports to China, Singapore's top overseas market, fell 16.6
percent in July from a year earlier, much more than a 9.9
percent decline in June.
That came against the backdrop of a slowdown in China, with
activity in July showing an underpowered economy.
Shipments to the United States slumped 19.1 percent last
month on-year, compared to a 5.9 percent increase in June. (For
TABLE: )
