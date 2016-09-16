(Adds details, economist)
* Aug NODX 0.0 pct y/y vs -4.1 pct forecast
* Aug NODX -1.9 pct m/m sadj vs -2.9 pct forecast
* NODX to U.S. turns to expansion; China NODX fall less
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Singapore's exports in August
stalled and though sales to the United States picked up,
underlying weakness in overseas demand is expected to maintain
pressure for further stimulus to shore up the stuttering
trade-dependent economy.
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) registered flat growth last
month from a year earlier, the trade agency International
Enterprise Singapore said in a statement on Friday.
While that was better than the median forecast of a 4.1
percent slump in a Reuters poll and a 10.6 percent loss in July,
the overall picture was one of slack offshore demand.
On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, exports
declined 1.9 percent in August, beating a forecast of a 2.9
percent fall in the survey.
"It's flat year on year for August but whether we actually
get the pick up going into the fourth quarter, which is
traditionally the peak season, not quite sure whether that's
going to materialise in a very strong way yet," said Selena
Ling, head of treasury research and strategy for OCBC Bank.
The city-state's economy has been hit by weak global demand,
while domestic challenges such as a labour shortage have dragged
on growth.
In August, Singapore cut its 2016 economic growth forecast
to 1-2 percent from the previous forecast of 1-3 percent
expansion, leaving the door open for additional policy stimulus.
Exports to the United States grew 4.8 percent in August
on-year, compared to a 19.1 percent decrease in July.
The recovery came on a surge in sales of non-electric
engines and motors, disk media products and telecommunication
equipments.
Shipments to China, Singapore's top overseas market, fell
5.4 percent in August from a year earlier, much less than a 16.6
percent decline in July.
That came as the world's second-largest economy showed
tentative signs of stabilisation. China's factory output and
retail sales grew faster than expected last month, while imports
unexpectedly rose for the first time in nearly two years.
Sales to the European Union contracted 15.6 percent last
month from a year earlier after a 3.0 percent growth in July.
Electronics exports in August shrank 6.0 percent from a year
earlier after falling 12.9 percent in July.
Volatile pharmaceutical shipments decreased 17.9 percent,
compared to a 12.7 percent growth in the previous month.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Masayuki
Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)