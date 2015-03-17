(Adds details, analyst comments)

* Feb exports -9.7 pct y/y vs -0.4 pct forecast

* Feb exports -9.4 pct m/m sadj vs -0.7 pct forecast

* NODX to China down 23 pct y/y; electronics exports down 13 pct

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, March 17 Singapore's exports in February fell more than expected as momentum in the global economy remained modest and as a slowdown in China took a heavy toll, adding to expectations that the central bank may ease monetary policy next month.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slid 9.7 percent in February from a year earlier, trade agency International Enterprise Singapore said on Tuesday in a statement. That compared with a 0.4 percent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll, and 4.3 percent growth in January.

The disappointing performance in February was partially due to the Lunar New Year holidays, which fell in January in 2014.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined 9.4 percent in February, again missing a forecast of 0.7 percent slide.

"This is in line with other disappointing data outcomes and continues to suggest Singapore is running at below trend growth," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore.

That raises the risk of further monetary easing by the central bank in April, Cavenagh said.

A Reuters poll taken earlier this month showed the Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to ease policy at its semi-annual meeting in April to tackle a slowing economy and inflation.

The Singapore dollar pulled back after the data, giving up all of its earlier gains.

Non-oil domestic exports to China fell 22.7 percent in February from a year earlier, compared to 4.5 percent growth in January. Shipments to China were hit by falls in petrochemicals, primary chemicals and disk media products, the trade agency said.

Imports of the world's second-largest economy fell more than 20 percent in the first two months of the year, indicating persistent weakness in the Asian giant - Singapore's top export market - is hurting the city state.

Shipments to the European Union eased 2.8 percent after an 11.9 percent expansion in the previous month. Sales to the United States gained 7.5 percent, from a 3.9 percent increase in January.

Exports of electronics in February fell 12.5 percent from a year earlier, after increasing 5.0 percent in January.

The sector is a key driver of Singapore exports, but it has been lagging regional competitors such as South Korea and Taiwan due to stiff competition and a lack of popular high-tech products including smartphones.

Singapore's manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight month in February with the key electronics index shrinking for the first time in more than two years. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)