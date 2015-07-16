(Adds details, analysts' quotes and context)
* June NODX +4.7 pct y/y vs +2.0 pct forecast
* June NODX -2.4 pct n/n sadj vs -1.2 pct forecast
* NODX to U.S. up more; NODX to China, Europe expand
By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 16 Singapore's exports in June
grew at a stronger-than-expected annual pace, although a
disappointing monthly drop suggested a more sustained period of
external improvement is necessary to lift the trade-reliant
economy amid fitful global demand.
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 4.7 percent in June
from a year earlier on strong shipments to the United States and
China, trade agency International Enterprise Singapore said in a
statement on Thursday.
That compared with a 2.0 percent expansion forecast in a
Reuters poll. In May, the city-state's shipments
contracted a revised 0.3 percent year-on-year as sales to Europe
and China declined.
Exports on the month fell 2.4 percent in June on a
seasonally adjusted basis, worse than a 1.2 percent decline
forecast in the survey, and extended a 3.3 percent drop in May.
"We're seeing a good stabilization, a short-term reprieve,
but looking forward I think it's still a bit cloudy," said
Edward Lee, regional head of research for Standard Chartered
Bank in Singapore.
While the trade-dependent economy's beleaguered
manufacturing sector showed tentative signs of recovering last
month, underlying weakness in China's economy despite
better-than-expected second quarter GDP growth has analysts
taking a cautious view on Singapore's near-term outlook.
Singapore's economy contracted in the second quarter as
sluggish global demand and government restrictions on foreign
labour knocked the manufacturing sector, raising the prospect of
further monetary easing later this year.
"I wouldn't be celebrating at the moment," said Lee, noting
that shipments were down for a third consecutive month on a
month-on-month basis.
Shipments to China - Singapore's biggest export market -
rose 12.2 percent in June on-year, helped by strong sales of
electrical machinery and specialised machinery. In May, sales to
China fell 4.3 percent.
"We are hopeful that we'll see some stabilisation of growth
in the second half for the Chinese economy, because all the
crisis policy measures they've taken should take effect over the
next three to six months," said Selena Ling, an economist at
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
Annual sales to the United States jumped 32.2 percent in
June, from an 18.1 percent growth in May, thanks to surges in
shipments of printed matter, non-electric engines and structures
of ships.
Manufacturing is a key driver of Singapore's exports, but it
has been underperforming neighbours such as South Korea and
Taiwan due to fierce competition and a lack of popular high-tech
products such as smartphones. Erratic global growth has added to
the stress on the economy.
