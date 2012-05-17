SINGAPORE, May 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
April non-oil domestic export (NODX) data on Thursday.
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Apr 13.1 8.3
Mar -16.8 -4.3
Feb* 7.1 30.3
Jan -0.5 -3.4
Dec 13.5 9.0
Nov 6.0 1.4
Oct -6.0 -16.3
Sep -9.3 -4.6
Aug 7.1 3.9
Jul -2.4 -2.9
Jun -4.1 1.0
May 7.0 7.1
Apr -3.8 -2.0
* revised data
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
CONTEXT:
- The year-on-year rise in non-oil domestic exports was due
primarily to pharmaceuticals, which rose 38 percent
year-on-year, IE Singapore said.
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent month-on-month and 6.9 percent
year-on-year.
- Singapore's electronics exports rose 1.0 percent in April
from a year earlier, with chip exports rising 9.1 percent.
- Non-oil domestic exports to the United States fell 18.6
percent from year earlier and those to the European Union fell
12.2 percent.
- Non-oil domestic exports to China rose 5.4 percent from a
year earlier.
- Several Asian economies, including China and Taiwan, have
reported weaker-than-expected trade numbers in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)