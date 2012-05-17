Fitch: Samsung Arrest Negative for Image but Credit Stays Intact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The arrest of the heir apparent to the Samsung conglomerate, Lee Jae-yong, is unlikely to disrupt the company's day-to-day operations or significantly undermine its strong financial performance, which is underpinned by Samsung's market dominance and technology leadership, says Fitch Ratings. However, the arrest is likely to delay strategic investment and weigh on investor sentiment, at least in