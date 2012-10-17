SINGAPORE, Oct 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released September trade data on Wednesday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Sep 1.6 -3.4 Aug -9.1 -10.7* Jul -3.7* 5.7 Jun 6.7 6.5 May -2.2 3.1 Apr 6.4 1.7 Mar -16.8 -4.3 * revised data For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise 1.4 percent year-on-year and 3.7 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Electronics exports fell 16.4 percent year-on-year in September and pharmaceutical shipments shrank 3.0 percent, IE Singapore said. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.46 billion ($11.85 billion) in September, little changed from the S$14.64 billion in August. - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union, Singapore's largest market, fell 15.7 percent from a year earlier. Shipments to the United States, its third-biggest market, fell 7.2 percent. - Exports to China, Singapore's No.2 market, rose 1.8 percent in September after a 4.5 percent year-on-year contraction in August. - The government last week stuck to its forecast for economic growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, despite a larger-than-expected 1.5 percent contraction in the third quarter. - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. ($1 = 1.2208 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and John O'Callaghan)