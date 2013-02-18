Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released January trade data on Monday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Jan -1.8 +0.5 Dec* -4.2 -16.3 Nov* +1.5 -2.6 * month on month changes were revised For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - The rise in January non-oil domestic exports was led by printed matter (up 499.5 pct), petrochemicals (up 28.2 pct) and non-monetary gold (up +53.1 pct), IE Singapore said. - January exports were aided by the Lunar New Year holiday beginning on Feb 10 this year unlike in 2012 when it began on Jan 23. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic exports to rise 3.3 percent year-on-year and 9.6 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Electronics exports fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in January, while pharmaceutical shipments contracted by 22.9 percent, IE Singapore said. - Non-oil domestic exports to the EU fell 18.4 percent year-on-year and 29.3 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.15 billion ($11.43 billion)in January, up from S$13.19 billion in December. - Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. - Manufacturing activity in Singapore rose in January after contracting for six consecutive months, the city-state's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) showed earlier in the month, helped by an expansion in new orders. - The electronics industry, which has been in the doldrums, also saw a pickup in orders, although the overall PMI for the sector remained below the 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction. ($1 = 1.2376 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)