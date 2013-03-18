SINGAPORE, March 18 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released February trade data on Monday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Feb -2.4 -30.6 Jan -1.8 +0.4* Dec -4.2 -16.3 * revised For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - The fall in February non-oil domestic exports was partly due to the Lunar New Year holiday starting on Feb. 10 this year, unlike in 2012 when it began on Jan. 23. - Electronics exports fell 27.4 percent year-on-year in February, while pharmaceutical shipments dropped 56.5 percent, IE Singapore said. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic exports to fall 16 percent year-on-year but rise 4.5 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - IE Singapore said exports of electronics expanded month-on-month after seasonal adjustments but the rise was offset by a contraction in non-electronics NODX. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$13.2 billion ($10.6 billion) in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from S$13.5 billion in January. - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. - Manufacturing activity in Singapore fell in February as orders weakened, resuming a downturn that started in July last year even as factories in the United States and South Korea reported improving conditions, according to the city-state's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI). ($1 = 1.2482 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)