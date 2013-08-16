SINGAPORE, Aug 16 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released July trade data on Friday. percentage change July June Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m) -1.1 3.3 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -0.7 -8.9 - electronics -7.6 -12.4 - pharmaceuticals -32.0 -35.4 - European Union -38.5 -33.6 - United States 17.4 -15.9 - China 4.9 6.5 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 15.05 14.31 ** seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com For consensus estimates, click on - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)