(Adds details, economist comments)
* Feb non-oil domestic exports +21.5 pct y/y vs +12.8 pct
f'cast
* Feb NODX +1.4 pct m/m sadj vs +0.8 pct forecast
* Exports to China +65.1 pct, Europe +28.7 pct, U.S. +1.4
pct
By Fathin Ungku
SINGAPORE, March 17 Singapore's February non-oil
domestic exports (NODX) grew at their fastest pace in five
years, fuelled by demand for the city state's tech products and
a sharp jump in shipments to China.
The stronger-than-expected data adds to optimism of a
manufacturing revival for Asian exporters as concerns over trade
protectionism and geopolitical risks rise.
Exports in February rose 21.5 percent from a year earlier,
data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE
Singapore) showed on Friday.
Non-oil domestic exports rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4
percent in February from January.
A Reuters poll had forecast February exports would expand
12.8 percent from a year earlier and grow 0.8 percent from
January.
"The strong numbers were being helped by a favourable base
effect because of Lunar New Year," said ANZ economist Weiwen Ng.
The holiday fell in February last year but was celebrated in
January this year.
Singapore's electronics sector was also a factor driving
exports, helping the trade-dependent economy avert a recession
in the fourth quarter. Integrated circuits made up a bulk of the
export growth of the electronics sector.
"The bright spot effectively is still electronic NODX which
continued to expand in double digits", Ng said.
Petrochemical exports also jumped 45.3 percent from a year
earlier.
However, despite the stellar numbers, Ng said he remains
cautiously optimistic in his outlook which is dependent on
"ongoing trade recovery in the region and the reflationary
fiscal policy under the Trump administration".
February's annual rise was the biggest since February 2012,
when exports jumped 32.2 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Exports in January rose 8.6 percent, buoyed by strong shipments
to China as well as Taiwan and South Korea.
In February, shipments to China soared 65.1 percent from a
year earlier, while exports to Europe rebounded, up 28.7
percent, and exports to the United States grew 1.4 percent.
Singapore's economy has been on the ropes in the last two
years with growth slipping to a seven-year low of 1.8 percent in
2016, as exports slowed amid sluggish global growth.
Most analysts now expect Singapore's central bank to keep
monetary policy unchanged at its next policy review in April,
after exports and factory activity picked up momentum from late
last year.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)