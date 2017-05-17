SINGAPORE May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.

Exports dropped 0.7 percent from a year earlier, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) showed on Wednesday. They also fell on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, with April's exports 9.0 percent down from March.

Pharmaceutical exports fell 39.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in April, after growing 17.7 percent in March.

A Reuters poll had forecast April exports would expand 12.4 percent from a year earlier and shrink 4.1 percent from March.

For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)