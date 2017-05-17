BRIEF-CFM International and ICBC Leasing sign $1.1 bln leap-1A engine deal
* ICBC Leasing and CFM sign $1.1 billion leap-1A engine deal Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sPAjbP) Further company coverage: [1398.HK 601398.SS GE.N SAF.PA]
SINGAPORE May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
Exports dropped 0.7 percent from a year earlier, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) showed on Wednesday. They also fell on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, with April's exports 9.0 percent down from March.
Pharmaceutical exports fell 39.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in April, after growing 17.7 percent in March.
A Reuters poll had forecast April exports would expand 12.4 percent from a year earlier and shrink 4.1 percent from March.
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* IPSEN SA - IPSEN AND ITS PARTNER EXELIXIS ANNOUNCE INDEPENDENT RADIOLOGY COMMITTEE REVIEW CONFIRMS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: