SINGAPORE, March 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 9.7 percent in February from a year earlier, missing expectations, as shipments to China contracted, official data showed on Tuesday. International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released the trade data. Percentage change February January Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) -9.4 1.6 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -9.7 4.3 - electronics -12.5 5.0 - pharmaceuticals -22.4 25.9 - China -22.7 4.5 - United States 7.5 3.9 - European Union -2.8 11.9 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 11.34 14.25 Non-oil re-exports (y/y) 0.9 12.7 Total trade (y/y) -18.2 -7.2 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg. Non-oil domestic exports were expected to have slid 0.4 percent in February from a year earlier, and off 0.7 percent month-month, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Rujun Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)