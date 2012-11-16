* Q3 GDP -5.9 pct q/q vs advance estimate of -1.5 pct * Q2 GDP +0.3 pct y/y vs advance estimate of +1.3 pct * 2012 GDP outlook cut to "around 1.5 pct" * Cuts non-oil domestic exports growth outlook to 2-3 pct * Expects 2013 GDP growth of 1-3 pct SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday released detailed economic estimates for the third quarter of 2012: ACTUAL GDP (PCT CHANGE) Period Q3/2012* Q2/2012** Q1/2012** Q4/2011 Q/Q -5.9 0.5 10.1 -2.5 Y/Y 0.3 2.5 1.6 3.6 *revised from advance estimates ** Q1 and Q2 GDP growth revised upwards Notes: - Q/Q SAAR is quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualized rate. - Y/Y is year-on-year. CONTEXT - Singapore's third quarter economic performance was worse than the advance estimates of a 1.5 percent annualised quarter-on-quarter contraction and 1.3 percent year-on-year growth. - The detailed Q3 GDP numbers lagged the median estimates of economists polled by Reuters, which was for a 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised contraction, and 0.9 percent year-on-year growth. - Manufacturing, which accounts for about 25 percent of GDP, contracted an annualised and seasonally adjusted 9.6 p ercent quarter-on-quarter. Manufacturing also contracted 0.8 percent in the third quarter from a year ago. - Services contracted 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter. - The finance and insurance sector shrank 2.7 percent from a year ago. - Singapore cut its forecast for 2012 GDP growth to "around 1.5 percent" from the previous 1.5 to 2.5 percent. - Singapore said it expects the economy to grow by 1-3 percent in 2013. - International Enterprises Singapore said in a separate statement it now expects non-oil domestic exports to grow by 2-3 percent this year. - For news on the Singapore economy, see - To track Singapore economic data, click - For more details, click on www.singstat.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)