BRIEF-Public Bank Bhd flags Q4 net profit of 1.48 billion RGT
* Q4 net interest income 1.80 billion RGT versus 1.65 billion RGT
SINGAPORE May 25 Singapore economy barely grew in the first quarter as services sector activity shrank, and the outlook for the trade-dependent city state remained weak amid slack global demand.
The economy expanded 0.2 percent in January-March period from the previous three months on an annualised basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The government in April initially estimated that the city-state's economy stalled in the first quarter, and on the same day the central bank unexpected eased monetary policy to stoke momentum to a fragile recovery.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey last week also predicted the city-state's economy failed to grow in the January-March quarter.
Singapore economy grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, meeting the government initial estimates and economists' forecast of a 1.8 percent expansion. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Masayuki Kitano and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as investors continued to lock in gains after the Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat view of the U.S. economy but gave no hints of the timing of its next rate move.
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ