EM ASIA FX- Most Asian currencies edge up as U.S. inflation data dents dollar

(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 15 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a retreating dollar as U.S. inflation data was weaker than expected, leaving investors doubting there will be a third rate hike this year by the Federal Reserve. A Washington Post report saying a special counsel is investigating U.S. President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice added to the weakness in the U.S. currency. The dollar index, whi