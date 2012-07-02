SINGAPORE, July 2 Resale prices of
government-built HDB apartments rose 1.3 percent in the second
quarter from the first three months of 2012, accelerating from a
gain of 0.6 percent in the first quarter, Singapore's Housing
and Development Board said on Monday.
Singapore has been experiencing higher inflation than many
of its Asian neighbours, mainly due to a shortage of homes as
well as measures to cap the number of motor vehicles on the
roads that have sent car prices spiralling higher.
Earlier on Monday, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said
private home prices rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in April
to June, reversing a 0.1 percent decline in the first quarter.
HDB, which houses around 80 percent of Singapore's 5.2
million population, said it will offer 25,000 build-to-order
(BTO) flats in 2012. Around 5,200 new flats will be offered for
sale this month.
Prices of HDB apartments have been rising since the second
quarter of 2009.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Rachel Armstrong)