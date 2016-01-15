SINGAPORE Jan 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 67 percent in December compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 384 units last month, up from 230 units a year earlier.

Sales fell 49 percent from the 759 units sold in November 2015.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)