SINGAPORE Feb 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 14 percent in January compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 322 units in January, down 14.4 percent from 376 units in January 2015.

Sales fell 16.1 percent from the 384 units sold in December.

