BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
SINGAPORE, April 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 37.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 843 units in March, up from the 613 units sold in March last year. (www.ura.gov.sg)
The sales more than doubled the 303 units sold in February. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates to their lowest in over two years on Wednesday, stepping up monetary easing to rescue an economy afflicted by its worst recession in more than a century.