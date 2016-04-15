SINGAPORE, April 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 37.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 843 units in March, up from the 613 units sold in March last year. (www.ura.gov.sg)

The sales more than doubled the 303 units sold in February. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)