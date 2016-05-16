SINGAPORE May 16 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 36.2 percent in April from a year earlier, government data released on Monday showed.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 745 units in April, down from the 1,167 units sold in April last year. (www.ura.gov.sg)

The sales were down 11.6 percent from the 843 units sold in March. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Marius Zaharia)