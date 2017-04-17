SINGAPORE, April 17 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in March from a year earlier, rising to their highest in almost four years, government data showed on Monday.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 1,780 units in March, up from 979 units in February and 843 units in March 2016.

Last month's sales were the highest since June 2013 when 1,806 units were sold.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)