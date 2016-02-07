SINGAPORE Feb 7 Singapore's Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong said on Sunday the city-state's economic outlook is
filled with uncertainty, but the government does not expect a
severe downturn like that which occurred during the global
financial crisis.
Sluggish global demand has weighed on Singapore's
trade-reliant economy. Its economic growth slowed to 2.1 percent
in 2015, the weakest performance since 2009, when the economy
contracted 0.6 percent.
"I know that the economic outlook is filled with
uncertainty. The world economy is slowing, and even China's
economy is softening," Lee said in his Lunar New Year message.
He noted that global stock markets are down and that
business sentiment in Singapore is guarded, prompting the
government to watch the situation closely.
"We do not expect a severe downturn, like the global
financial crisis in 2008," he said, adding: "The government will
continue to support businesses and workers as we restructure and
upgrade."
Against a backdrop of low inflation and tepid global growth,
Singapore's central bank eased monetary policy twice in 2015.
The central bank's next semiannual policy review is in April.
Singapore's economic growth is expected to remain moderate
in 2016, with the government currently forecasting GDP growth of
1.0 percent to 3.0 percent.
