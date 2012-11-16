SINGAPORE Nov 16 Singapore's central bank expects headline inflation to be between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in 2013, with core inflation at 2 to 3 percent, its deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said on Friday.

Headline inflation is expected to be slightly more than 4 percent this year, he told a news conference on Singapore's third quarter economic data.

Ong also said the central bank's current monetary policy stance is appropriate and the next review will be in April. (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Saeed Azhar)