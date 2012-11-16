UPDATE 1-Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
SINGAPORE Nov 16 Singapore's central bank expects headline inflation to be between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in 2013, with core inflation at 2 to 3 percent, its deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said on Friday.
Headline inflation is expected to be slightly more than 4 percent this year, he told a news conference on Singapore's third quarter economic data.
Ong also said the central bank's current monetary policy stance is appropriate and the next review will be in April. (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Saeed Azhar)
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
OSLO, Feb 20 Norwegian biotech upstart Nordic Nanovector, which aims to find new ways to treat blood-related cancers, has seen rising interest from potential buyers of the firm, its chief executive told Reuters.
* To present preclinical data of therapeutic activity in multiple sclerosis of ORY-2001 on Feb. 24