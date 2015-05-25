* April CPI -0.5 pct y/y, largest drop since late 2009
* Core CPI +0.4 pct y/y, lowest since early 2010
* Oil-related items costs -11.7 pct y/y in April
* Sing dollar hits 1-month low after CPI data
* MAS keeps 2015 inflation forecasts unchanged
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 25 Singapore's consumer prices
recorded their biggest year-on-year drop in five years in April,
an outcome analysts said could open the way to further monetary
easing if economic growth disappoints later this year.
The all-items consumer price index fell 0.5 percent in April
from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday. That was
the largest drop since late 2009 and exceeded the 0.1 percent
drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
The Singapore dollar came under pressure after the
CPI data and hit a one-month low of 1.3421 versus the U.S.
dollar.
The fall in headline CPI was mainly due to a sharper price
drop in oil-related items and a moderation in services
inflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the
Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.
"I don't think it's surprising them yet," said Edward Lee,
regional head of research for Southeast Asia at Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
Headline CPI fell from a year earlier for the sixth straight
month, matching a similar half-year run recorded in 2009. The
MAS core inflation rate slowed to a five-year low of 0.4 percent
year-on-year, slipping to a level just below the central bank's
2015 forecast range for core inflation.
MAS kept its 2015 core inflation forecast unchanged at 0.5
percent to 1.5 percent on average and headline inflation
forecast steady at -0.5 percent to 0.5 percent.
The averages for both headline and core inflation so far
this year are still within the central bank's 2015 forecast.
Still, noted Standard Chartered's Lee, inflation was clearly
at the low side of the central bank's forecasts.
"I think if growth does not pick up as hoped for...then they
could possibly go a bit more in terms of the monetary policy
support," he said.
Singapore's headline CPI has been falling on a year-on-year
basis since November, dragged down by a slide in global oil
prices in the second half of last year as well as falls in
housing rents and private road transport costs.
MAS surprised investors in January by easing its
exchange-rate based monetary regime in an unscheduled policy
decision, saying the inflation outlook had been "shifted
significantly" by plunging oil prices.
MAS then left policy unchanged in April, quashing some
expectations of a second round of easing.
Economists have said MAS is unlikely to consider further
easing unless the global economic outlook deteriorates and
threatens the government's 2-4 percent annual GDP growth
forecast, or core CPI starts to fall from year-ago levels.
