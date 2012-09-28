SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2.3 percent in August from July, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$468.8 billion ($381.74 billion) last month, up from S$458.3 billion in July.

From a year ago, August bank lending rose 19.2 percent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$143.3 billion in August from S$141.3 billion in July.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2281 Singapore dollars)