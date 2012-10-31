SINGAPORE Oct 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.7 percent in September from August, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$472.3 billion ($387.5 billion) last month, up from S$468.8 billion in August.

From a year ago, September bank lending rose 16 percent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$145.0 billion in September from S$143.3 billion in August.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units, however, fell to S$380.7 billion in September from S$383.5 billion in August.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2190 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)