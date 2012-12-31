UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE Dec 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.5 percent in November from October, central bank data showed on Monday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$481.74 billion last month, up from S$479.42 billion in October.
From a year ago, November bank lending rose 16 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to S$385.1 billion in November from S$381.4 billion in October. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts