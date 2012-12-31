SINGAPORE Dec 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.5 percent in November from October, central bank data showed on Monday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$481.74 billion last month, up from S$479.42 billion in October.

From a year ago, November bank lending rose 16 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to S$385.1 billion in November from S$381.4 billion in October. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)