SINGAPORE Jan 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.9 percent in December from November, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$490.8 billion ($397.4 billion) last month, up from S$481.7 billion in November.

From a year ago, December bank lending rose 17 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to S$388.5 billion in December from S$385.0 billion in November. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2349 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)