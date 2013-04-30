UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
SINGAPORE, April 30 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.5 percent in March from February, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$517.8 billion ($419.7 billion) last month, up from S$510 billion in February.
From a year earlier, March bank lending rose 19.7 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$416.1 billion in March from S$406.9 billion in February. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2337 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
