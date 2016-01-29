SINGAPORE Jan 29 Singapore's total bank lending
in December fell from the previous month as loans to general
commerce and financial institutions declined, central bank data
showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$599.8 billion ($420.5 billion) in December 2015,
according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
That compared with S$603.9 billion in November.
December bank lending was 1.2 percent down from the
year-earlier level of S$607.2 billion.
Housing and bridging loans in December increased to S$184.7
billion from S$184.3 billion in November. These loans totalled
S$177.4 billion in December 2014.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU)
were S$549.6 billion in December, down from S$560.6 billion in
November.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.4264 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam
Holmes; Editing by)