SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank
lending in February fell from January on a decline in loans to
general commerce, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$596.2 billion ($441.8 billion) in February, data
from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed.
That compared with S$600.2 billion in January.
February bank lending slid 1.2 percent from the year-earlier
level of S$603.5 billion.
Housing and bridging loans in February stood at S$185.3
billion, similar to January's level. These loans totalled
S$178.4 billion in February last year.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU)
totalled at S$533.0 billion in February, down from S$545.9
billion in January.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1=1.3496 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)