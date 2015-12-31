SINGAPORE Dec 31 Singapore's total bank lending in November increased from the previous month, helped by a rise in loans to financial institutions, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$603.9 billion last month, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

That compared with S$601.7 billion in October.

November bank lending was 0.7 percent smaller than the year-earlier level of $608.2 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in November rose to S$184.3 billion from S$183.6 billion in October. These loans totalled S$176.2 billion in November 2014.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$560.6 billion in November, down slightly from S$560.9 billion in October.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)