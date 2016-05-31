SINGAPORE May 31 Singapore's total bank lending in April edged down from March on lower general commerce loans, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$589.8 billion ($428.0 billion) in April, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, down from S$590.6 billion in March.

Lending to general commerce slid to S$55.6 billion in April from March's S$56.8 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in April edged up to S$185.9 billion from March's S$185.4 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg

($1 = 1.3782 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sam Holmes)