SINGAPORE, June 30 Singapore's total bank lending in May rose from April on stronger demand for manufacturing loans, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$592.8 billion ($439.3 billion) in May, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, up from S$589.8 billion in April.
Lending to the manufacturing sector increased to S$29.1 billion in May from April's S$27.6 billion.
Housing and bridging loans in May grew to S$186.5 billion from April's S$185.9 billion.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3495 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)
