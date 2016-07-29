SINGAPORE, July 29 Singapore' total bank lending fell in June on smaller loans to manufacturing and financial sectors, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$590.5 billion ($437.7 billion) in June, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, down from S$592.8 billion in May.

Lending to the manufacturing sector declined to S$27.3 billion from May's S$29.1 billion, while loans to financial institutions decreased to $67.7 billion from $69.7 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in June grew to S$187.2 billion from May's S$186.5 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3490 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)