BRIEF-Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate to swing to profit in FY2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 19 million yuan to 23 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 112.4 million yuan year ago
SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's total bank lending in September eased from a nine-month high in the previous month on lower manufacturing loans, central bank data showed on Monday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$603.4 billion ($433.4 billion) in September, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
That compared with S$603.9 billion in August, which was the largest since November 2015.
Lending to the manufacturing sector slid to S$23.9 billion in September from August's S$25.1 billion.
Housing and bridging loans in September grew to S$189.0 billion from August's S$188.3 billion. In September 2015, housing and bridging loans amounted to S$182.9 billion.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3922 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Sees to swing to net profit at 19 million yuan to 23 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 112.4 million yuan year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (CXIG) USD300m 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 16 November 2016. The net proceeds of the bond issue will be used for g
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons