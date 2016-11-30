SINGAPORE Nov 30 Singapore's total bank lending in October rose with loans to manufacturing and general commerce increasing, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$608.0 billion ($427.1 billion) in October, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. That compared with S$603.4 billion in September.

Lending to the manufacturing sector grew to S$25.4 billion in October from September's S$23.9 billion, while loans to general commerce increased to S$61.6 billion last month from S$59.5 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in October rose to S$190.1 billion from September's S$189.0 billion. In October 2015, housing and bridging loans amounted to S$183.6 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.4235 Singapore dollars)