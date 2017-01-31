BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
SINGAPORE Jan 31 Singapore's total bank lending in December rose 1.1 percent from November, on the back of a rise in loans to the building and construction sector, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$617.3 billion last month, up from S$610.6 billion in November.
Bank lending in December rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) fell to S$ 538.2 billion in December from S$539.4 billion in November.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.