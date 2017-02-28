SINGAPORE Feb 28 Singapore's total bank lending
in January slowed for the first time in four months, due to a
fall in general commerce, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$617.1 billion ($439.12 billion) last
month, easing from S$617.3 billion in December.
Bank lending in January rose 2.82 percent from a year
earlier.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose 0.5
percent to S$540.8 billion in January from S$538.2 billion in
December.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies
other than the Singapore dollar.
($1 = 1.4053 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)