Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$627.4 billion last month, rising from S$617.1 billion in January.
Bank lending fell for the first time in four months in January.
Bank lending in February rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose 0.1 percent to S$541.3 billion in February from S$540.8 billion in January.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million