a day ago
Singapore June bank lending rises 7.6 pct on-year
July 31, 2017 / 2:36 AM / a day ago

Singapore June bank lending rises 7.6 pct on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Singapore's total bank lending in June rose 7.6 percent compared to a year earlier, helped by increases in housing and bridging loans, central bank data showed on Monday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$635.5 billion ($468.52 billion) last month, up from S$590.4 billion in June last year.

Total bank lending in June also rose slightly compared to the previous month, when total bank lending stood at S$633.2 billion.

Singapore's housing and bridging loans stood at S$194.8 billion in June, up from S$187.2 billion a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$555.2 billion in June from S$528.7 billion a year earlier.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. ($1 = 1.3564 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

