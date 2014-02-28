SINGAPORE Feb 28 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 1.4 percent in January from December, led by
loans to financial institutions, central bank data showed on
Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$582.2 billion ($460.3 billion) last
month, up from S$574.2 billion in December, according to the
Monetary Authority of Singapore.
From a year earlier, January bank lending rose 16.5 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) increased
to S$488.4 billion in January from S$476.9 billion in December.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies
other than the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)