SINGAPORE Dec 30 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2.3 percent in November from October, central bank data showed on Friday.

Bank lending in the city-state totalled S$415.8 billion in November, up from S$406.5 billion in October. From a year ago, bank lending rose 31 percent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$129.4 billion in November from S$128.1 billion in October.

Singapore banks have seen strong loans growth since the start of 2011, helped by market share gains in areas such as trade financing as European banks reduce their emerging markets exposure.

Trade finance, led by customers in Singapore, Hong Kong and China, accounted for half of loan growth in the first nine months of 2011, Singapore's largest lender DBS said in November when it reported third quarter earnings.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, please see www.mas.gov.sg. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)