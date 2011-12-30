SINGAPORE Dec 30 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 2.3 percent in November from October, central
bank data showed on Friday.
Bank lending in the city-state totalled S$415.8 billion in
November, up from S$406.5 billion in October. From a year ago,
bank lending rose 31 percent.
Housing loans to consumers rose to S$129.4 billion in
November from S$128.1 billion in October.
Singapore banks have seen strong loans growth since the
start of 2011, helped by market share gains in areas such as
trade financing as European banks reduce their emerging markets
exposure.
Trade finance, led by customers in Singapore, Hong Kong and
China, accounted for half of loan growth in the first nine
months of 2011, Singapore's largest lender DBS said in November
when it reported third quarter earnings.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, please see
www.mas.gov.sg.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)