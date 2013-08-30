SINGAPORE Aug 30 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.2 percent in July from June, with increases in loans for manufacturing, building and construction and general commerce, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$539 billion ($423 billion)last month, up from S$532.5 billion in June.

From a year earlier, July bank lending rose 17.6 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to to S$433.6 billion in July from S$431.5 billion in June.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

($1 = 1.2752 Singapore dollars)