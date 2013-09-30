SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 0.3 percent in August from July, helped by small
increases in lending to transport, storage and communication
businesses as well a rise in housing loans, central bank data
showed on Monday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$540.79 billion ($430.74 billion) last
month, up from S$539.01 billion in July.
From a year earlier, August bank lending rose 15 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to
S$438.98 billion in August from S$433.56 billion in July.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies
other than the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2555 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)