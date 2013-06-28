SINGAPORE, June 28 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.2 percent in May from April, central bank data showed on Friday. Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$528.8 billion ($417.5 billion) last month, up from S$522.3 billion in April. From a year earlier, May bank lending rose 18.8 percent. Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$431.7 billion in April from S$417.8 billion in April. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2665 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by John O'Callaghan)