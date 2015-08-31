SINGAPORE Aug 31 Singapore's total bank lending in July rose on stronger demand for property loans and from the general commerce sector, central bank data showed on Monday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$610.4 billion ($433.1 billion) last month, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

That compared with S$606.8 billion in June.

July bank lending grew 2.2 percent from S$597.4 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in July increased to S$181.6 billion from S$180.3 billion in June. These loans totalled S$172.6 billion in July 2014.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$561.4 billion in July, up from S$554.5 billion in June.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg

($1 = 1.4094 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)