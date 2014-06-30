BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
SINGAPORE, June 30 Total bank lending in Singapore grew 1.1 percent in May from April, led by more loans to general commerce and financial institutions, central bank data showed on Monday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$597.5 billion ($478.34 billion) last month, up from S$591.1 billion in April, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
From a year earlier, May bank lending rose 13.0 percent.
Housing and bridging loans expanded 7.6 percent in May to S$170.7 billion from S$158.7 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank data.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) increased to S$515.7 billion in May from S$512.5 billion in April.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2491 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.